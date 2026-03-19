OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro launched with Hi-Res Audio support

OnePlus just dropped the Nord Buds 4 Pro, an upgrade over the Nord Buds 3 Pro, now with even better active noise cancelation (up to 55 dB) and support for high-res LHDC audio. If you're after clearer calls and richer sound, these might catch your ear.

Here's what the buds look like The buds sport a fresh stem design with longer touch controls, so changing volume is easier via slide controls.

You get lightweight earbuds with 12mm titanium-coated drivers for punchy bass and crisp vocals.

The new squircle-shaped case charges via USB-C and has a matte finish to keep fingerprints away.

Other notable features include AI-driven noise cancelation Six mics power AI-driven noise cancelation for calls, while 3-D spatial audio makes music feel more immersive.

There's an IP rating for dust and water resistance, plus HeyMelody translation (for OxygenOS 15.0.1+ users) between English, Hindi, Spanish, and French (handy if you're chatting across languages).