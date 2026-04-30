OnePlus Pad 4 debuts in India with 13.2-inch 3.4K display
Technology
The OnePlus Pad 4 has just dropped in India, bringing a big 13.2-inch 3.4K display with Dolby Vision and a speedy Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip under the hood.
With up to 1,000 nits brightness and built-in AI features, it's designed for smooth streaming, gaming, and multitasking.
OnePlus Pad 4 starts at ₹59,999
Wrapped in a sleek metal body that's just 5.94mm thin and weighing 672gm, the Pad 4 packs up to 12GB RAM and a roomy 512GB storage option.
The huge 13,380mAh battery supports fast charging at up to 45W, so you're not stuck waiting around.
Running on Android 16-based OxygenOS with stylus support for creative tasks, the Pad 4 starts at ₹59,999 (8GB/256GB) and goes up to ₹64,999 (12GB/512GB), and launch discounts of up to ₹5,000 are available.