OnePlus raises prices for 5 smartphone models in India
Technology
OnePlus just bumped up prices for five of its smartphones in India, as of August 17.
Depending on the model and variant, you'll now pay ₹1,000 to ₹4,000 more for phones like the OnePlus N6, N6x, Nord 6, Nord CE6, and Nord CE6 Lite.
OnePlus India store promos and prices
For example: the N6x (4GB+64GB) is now ₹20,999 (up from ₹19,999), while the N6 (4GB+128GB) starts at ₹24,999.
The top-end Nord 6 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage went from ₹50,999 to ₹52,999.
But if you're quick, some models are still discounted on the OnePlus India store, like the Nord 6 at ₹44,999 and N6x at ₹18,999 during promos.
Before buying any of these phones right now, it's smart to check for stock availability and extra offers: you might still snag a good deal despite the hike!