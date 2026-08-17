OnePlus raises prices for 5 smartphone models in India

For example: the N6x (4GB+64GB) is now ₹20,999 (up from ₹19,999), while the N6 (4GB+128GB) starts at ₹24,999.

The top-end Nord 6 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage went from ₹50,999 to ₹52,999.

But if you're quick, some models are still discounted on the OnePlus India store, like the Nord 6 at ₹44,999 and N6x at ₹18,999 during promos.

Before buying any of these phones right now, it's smart to check for stock availability and extra offers: you might still snag a good deal despite the hike!