OnePlus is replacing iconic alert slider with an AI button
What's the story
OnePlus has announced its latest artificial intelligence (AI) strategy for its devices, starting with the debut of a 'Plus Key.'
The new physical button will replace the traditional alert slider and can be customized to perform various tasks like launching the camera or initiating translations.
It also activates a new feature called AI Plus Mind that can capture and recall information displayed on screen.
Feature details
AI Plus Mind: A new feature for information capture
The AI Plus Mind feature can be activated by pressing the Plus Key or swiping up with three fingers on the screen.
It intelligently saves relevant on-screen content to a dedicated Mind Space, where users can browse and search for saved information using natural language queries.
The feature works with both images and texts, making it a versatile tool for capturing important details like schedules, event details, reservations or listings.
Launch details
Plus Key, AI Plus Mind will debut on OnePlus 13s
The Plus Key and AI Plus Mind will make their debut on the OnePlus 13s in Asia.
The company plans to roll out AI Plus Mind to other devices in the OnePlus 13 series through a software update.
All future OnePlus phones will also feature this new physical key, marking a major shift in the company's design philosophy.
AI advancements
OnePlus's AI push includes new tools and features
Along with the Plus Key and AI Plus Mind, OnePlus is also working on a bunch of other tools for its devices.
These include AI VoiceScribe, which lets users record, summarize and translate calls/meetings directly within popular messaging/video/online meeting apps.
The company is also working on an improved translation app that combines all translation capabilities into one intuitive platform.
Feature expansion
OnePlus's AI search and photo enhancement features
OnePlus is adding an AI Search feature that lets users perform natural language queries to search local files, notes, and calendars for contextually relevant results.
The company is also improving its photo tools with AI Reframe, which analyzes photo scenes and suggests creative framing options.
Another upcoming feature is AI Best Face 2.0, which will automatically detect and correct issues like closed eyes or awkward expressions in group photos.