OnePlus reveals OnePlus 16 cameras: 200MP main, 50MP front
Technology
OnePlus officially revealed the OnePlus 16's camera specifications, and its cameras are wild: a massive 200MP main lens, plus two more 50MP lenses (ultra-wide and telephoto with 3x optical zoom).
Even selfies get a big upgrade with a new 50MP front camera.
Photos should look even better thanks to OPPO's Lumo color tech.
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 inside
Under the hood, you're getting the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip, options for up to 16GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB of storage.
The phone drops in China this October in three colors: Tomorrow's Star, Martian Masterpiece, and Dark Forest.
If you're into gaming or performance stats, keep an eye on the OnePlus Game Conference on September 28: more details are coming soon!