OnePlus shows ColorOS 17 on OnePlus 15 with Living Flow
OnePlus showed off its new ColorOS 17 update on the OnePlus 15.
The fresh "Living Flow Design" brings transparent panels, lighting effects, and animations that react to your touch for a sleeker feel.
On the smart side, AI Mind Pilot and Agent Mode are here to help with everyday stuff: think organizing travel documents or making your phone just a bit more helpful.
ColorOS 17 gains speed and privacy
ColorOS 17 isn't just about looks: it's faster too, thanks to new tech that keeps things running smoothly even after months of use.
The OSee app lets you translate menus or identify plants right from your camera, which is pretty handy.
Plus, privacy gets an upgrade: files can be indexed on your phone without sharing the original files with third-party AI models unless you give permission, so you're in control.