OnePlus stops selling phones in North America and Europe

BBK Electronics is merging OnePlus with OPPO and Realme in China and India to cut costs and simplify things.

Now, OnePlus will focus on midrange and budget phones in India, while OPPO takes the premium spot.

This shake-up comes as global storage chip prices have shot up by 300% thanks to AI demand, making phones pricier for everyone.

The transition in India should be complete by the end of December 2026.