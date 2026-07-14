OnePlus to exit US and European markets: Report
What's the story
OnePlus, the popular smartphone brand owned by OPPO, is planning to exit the US and European markets, as per a WinFuture report. Back in January, when rumors of OnePlus's potential "dismantling" surfaced, the company had issued a statement assuring users. It said that "OnePlus North America continues to operate, with full guarantee of users' after-sales support, software updates, and rights commitments."
Market withdrawal
Top staffers left in Europe and UK
In March, 9to5Google reported that OnePlus could be planning to exit global markets.
The following month, Android Authority revealed that several top staffers at OnePlus had recently left in Europe and the UK.
A company spokesperson confirmed this development but added that "OnePlus Europe is evaluating its regional roadmap and product strategy."