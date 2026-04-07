OnePlus unveils Nord 6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, ₹38,999

Offers 6.7-inch AMOLED 165Hz display

The Nord 6 sports a sharp 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a super-fast 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits brightness, perfect for gaming or binge-watching in any light.

There's also a touch reflex chip and six-axis gyro to keep your gameplay steady at up to 165 fps in titles like BGMI.

With up to 12GB RAM and speedy storage options (up to 256GB), multitasking is easy.

On the camera front, you get a crisp 50MP main shooter and a solid 32MP selfie cam plus handy AI tools like Circle to Search and real-time translation—all running smoothly on Android 16.