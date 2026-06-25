OnePlus unveils Nord Buds 4 in India, 52 dB ANC
OnePlus just dropped the Nord Buds 4 in India, packing some pretty advanced audio tech.
You get real-time active noise cancelation up to 52 dB, six microphones for clearer calls, and powerful 12-mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, so whether you're gaming or just chilling with music, the sound is crisp.
Nord Buds 4 priced ₹3,299
These buds offer 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio, plus customizable EQ settings.
Bluetooth 6.1 means you can pair with two devices at once and roam up to 250 meters away.
Battery life is impressive, with OnePlus claiming up to 54 hours on a single charge, and they're IP55-rated for dust and water resistance.
Available in Stellar Black and Astral Teal from June 29 for ₹3,299 on OnePlus's website and major stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Myntra, and more.