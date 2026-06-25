OnePlus unveils Nord Buds 4 in India, 52 dB ANC

Nord Buds 4 priced ₹3,299

These buds offer 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio, plus customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 6.1 means you can pair with two devices at once and roam up to 250 meters away.

Battery life is impressive, with OnePlus claiming up to 54 hours on a single charge, and they're IP55-rated for dust and water resistance.

Available in Stellar Black and Astral Teal from June 29 for ₹3,299 on OnePlus's website and major stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Myntra, and more.