Only 23% unlock major AI customer service gains: EY India
AI is seriously leveling up customer service: top companies are seeing more than 50% better results in things like customer experience and agent productivity.
But here's the catch: 23% of organizations surveyed have achieved high or very high value from AI in customer service, according to a new EY India report.
Most others are still figuring out how to make it work for them.
Report: AI groups, data foundations needed
The report groups businesses into Achievers (23%), Challengers (33%), and Aspirants (44%) based on their AI success.
Achievers have strong data systems and use AI throughout their operations, so they see big gains.
The rest get only small improvements because they rely on basic or scattered uses of AI.
The big takeaway? To really benefit from AI, companies need solid data foundations and a more connected approach, not just dabbling with simple tools.