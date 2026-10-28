OpenAI 88 hours math claim worries mathematician Tristan Buckmaster
Technology
AI is making waves in scientific research, but not everyone's convinced it's all good news.
Recently, OpenAI said its AI agents had cracked it in 88 hours, a big deal in math.
But mathematician Tristan Buckmaster worries that his unpublished work stored in Codex may have helped.
People ask for more AI checks
OpenAI says it didn't access any drafts, but this drama has sparked fresh doubts about how transparent and trustworthy AI really is in research.
With AI also generating new scientific content, like DeepMind's crystal discoveries that some experts questioned, it's getting harder for journals to know what's real.
All this has people asking: Should there be more checks on AI so science stays solid?