OpenAI countersues Apple
What's the story
OpenAI has accused Apple of undermining its supplier relationships and using unfair employment agreements to prevent talent from leaving. The allegations were made in counterclaims filed by OpenAI against Apple on Friday in a federal court in San Jose, California. The filing also accuses Apple of stealing OpenAI's trade secrets, turning the lawsuit into a two-way battle over intellectual property rights.
Counterclaims
'Apple unlawfully pressured vendors not to work with OpenAI'
In its counterclaims, OpenAI said, "Apple has responded to OpenAI's anticipated entry into the hardware market by unlawfully pressuring vendors not to work with OpenAI and using expansive employment restraints to limit OpenAI's access to talented engineers."
The company added that "Apple's power over suppliers and engineers cannot lawfully be used to exclude competing purchasers and employers from the market."
Legal battle
Apple's response to OpenAI's counterclaims
Responding to OpenAI's counterclaims, Apple said they are a "transparent attempt to distract from the substance" of its lawsuit.
The tech giant claimed that OpenAI employees deliberately stole and accessed confidential information regarding its unreleased technologies, processes, and products.
However, OpenAI denied any wrongdoing in the case and has asked a judge to dismiss Apple's lawsuit against it.
Allegations
Apple sued OpenAI in July
In July, Apple sued OpenAI and Tang Tan, the AI company's chief hardware officer.
The lawsuit accuses them of stealing trade secrets via job candidates and hires from Apple.
Despite their previous collaboration to integrate ChatGPT into iPhone, iPad, and Mac software, the relationship has soured in the recent months.
Supplier pressure
OpenAI's allegations of supplier pressure tactics by Apple
OpenAI has also accused Apple of unfairly pressuring industry suppliers to "identify their OpenAI projects and the names, locations, and assignments of workers with Apple experience."
The AI company said another industry supplier moved its manufacturing work for OpenAI products to night shifts under pressure from Apple.
This move reportedly increased costs for OpenAI.
Data breach
Allegations of data theft involving a former employee
OpenAI also alleged that a former employee, who had left Apple for OpenAI but later returned to Apple, sent "over a hundred highly confidential files" about at least one unreleased OpenAI device to personal accounts.
The files allegedly included images of unreleased hardware, engineering and manufacturing data, as well as supplier information.
In response, Apple said it has policies in place to prevent such misuse of confidential information from former employers.