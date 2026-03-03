OpenAI accuses China of using ChatGPT for online influence campaigns
OpenAI has called out the Chinese government for using ChatGPT to help run online influence campaigns.
In a new report, OpenAI says it found Chinese operatives using its AI to polish documents meant to sway opinions and target critics worldwide.
The company discovered this after banning a government-linked account that was editing content with ChatGPT.
Chinese operatives faked US court documents to pressure social media
Targets included global dissidents and leaders like Japan's Prime Minister.
The report claims Chinese operatives even faked US court documents to pressure social media into silencing dissent.
Accounts such as "Teacher Li is not your teacher" (with over 2 million followers) have warned about these tactics, saying the Chinese Communist Party is gaming moderation systems to shut down criticism.
AI misuse is becoming a serious issue
These findings are pushing the tech world to take AI misuse more seriously—platforms like Bluesky and Meta say they're seeing similar problems and are working on fixes.
OpenAI's report highlights how easily AI can be twisted for harmful purposes, fueling calls for tighter rules and better oversight as these tools get smarter.