OpenAI acquires voice-cloning start-up Weights.gg

OpenAI has acquired Weights.gg, a start-up specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) tools for voice replication. The deal comes after Weights.gg ceased its operations in March. The acquisition includes both the company's small team and its intellectual property, although the terms of the deal remain undisclosed. On its website, Weights.gg now displays a message confirming its official shutdown as of April 1, 2026.

Platform details Weights.gg's platform replicated voices of celebrities, musicians, and politicians Before its shutdown, Weights.gg served as a social network for creating and sharing AI algorithms capable of cloning human voices. The company's consumer app, Replay, was at the center of this activity. The platform hosted accurate voice models of popular musicians like Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and K-pop band Blackpink members. It also had tools to replicate political figures' voices, such as those of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Strategic direction OpenAI integrates Weights.gg team into existing projects Despite the acquisition, OpenAI has no immediate plans to launch a standalone product like Weights.gg or its Replay app. The company's employees have been disbanded and distributed across various teams within OpenAI. This indicates that instead of pursuing a voice cloning product, OpenAI intends to leverage Weights.gg's technology and expertise to enhance its internal products and infrastructure.

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Cautionary stance OpenAI expands voice tools for developers through API OpenAI has expanded its voice tools for developers through its API, enabling real-time voice translation and voice-based AI agents. However, the company remains cautious about voice cloning technology. It had previously developed the ability to replicate human voices using AI but chose not to release it due to misuse concerns. The Times report indicates that OpenAI has no immediate plans to release unconstrained voice cloning technology beyond a limited set of trusted partners.

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