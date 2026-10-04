OpenAI adds Codex plugins to boost coding and planning
Technology
OpenAI just dropped plugins for its Codex tool, aiming to make coding way more powerful and practical.
Now, Codex isn't just about writing code: It can help plan projects and manage tasks too.
This move is OpenAI's answer to rivals like Claude Code, making Codex a much more versatile work companion.
Over 20 Codex plugins, directory planned
With more than 20 plugins already out (including big names like Gmail and Figma), developers can streamline their workflows without the usual hassle.
OpenAI also plans to roll out a Plugin Directory soon, so finding and adding new tools will get even easier.