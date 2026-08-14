OpenAI adds computer history to macOS ChatGPT Pro Business Enterprise
OpenAI just dropped a Computer History feature for macOS ChatGPT users (Pro, Business, and Enterprise tiers).
Now, ChatGPT can keep track of what you do across apps and websites, like clicks, typing, and switching between programs, so you don't have to dig around for details from past tasks.
ChatGPT recalls recent activity with controls
You can ask ChatGPT about things like your last Slack convo or which website you visited recently: super handy if you juggle Google Docs, browser tabs, or other platforms.
Privacy-wise, OpenAI says no screenshots or audio are taken; everything is stored locally on your Mac.
You're in control: pause tracking anytime, block specific apps or sites from being logged, and review or delete your data.
The rollout is global but phased; people in the European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom, and Switzerland will get access soon.