OpenAI adds computer history to macOS ChatGPT Pro Business Enterprise

You can ask ChatGPT about things like your last Slack convo or which website you visited recently: super handy if you juggle Google Docs, browser tabs, or other platforms.

Privacy-wise, OpenAI says no screenshots or audio are taken; everything is stored locally on your Mac.

You're in control: pause tracking anytime, block specific apps or sites from being logged, and review or delete your data.

The rollout is global but phased; people in the European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom, and Switzerland will get access soon.