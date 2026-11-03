OpenAI adds Hindi voice, Indian languages to ChatGPT for India
Technology
OpenAI is focusing on voice, Hindi and other Indian languages on ChatGPT, making it easier for people in India to interact with the AI, especially those who prefer talking over typing.
OpenAI's India MD Prabhjeet Singh says this update is designed to work well even on smartphones with limited memory, so more users can join in.
OpenAI engages India, introduces ChatGPT Go
OpenAI is also engaging with the Indian government on data protection and cybersecurity, aiming to build trust for both regular users and businesses.
Plus, they're making sure small businesses can use ChatGPT for things like marketing or inventory, and ChatGPT Go was introduced with affordability in mind.