OpenAI adds iCloud Mail and Calendar access to ChatGPT
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out a handy update: ChatGPT can now connect with your iCloud Mail and Calendar.
That means you can ask it to read or send emails, search your inbox, and even schedule events, right from the chat.
It works for anyone using @icloud.com, @me.com, or @mac.com addresses.
ChatGPT requires app passwords across platforms
To link your iCloud with ChatGPT, users need to create app-specific passwords. The integration works on the web, desktop, and iOS for every ChatGPT plan.
Plus, OpenAI's proactive AI agent Dots gets these upgrades too, so organizing your day or managing messages just got a lot smoother.