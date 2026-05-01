OpenAI adds persistent SynthID watermarks to images from its tools
Technology
OpenAI just dropped a new feature that invisibly tags every image made with its tools, like ChatGPT.
These watermarks use SynthID technology and stick around even if you crop, resize, or compress the image, so it's way harder to mess with them than the old metadata tags from 2024.
OpenAI offers public image verification
There's also a public verification tool at openai.com/research/verify where anyone can see if an image came from OpenAI.
All images from their ecosystem now carry these tough digital signatures, making it easier to spot fakes and helping fight misinformation online.