OpenAI adds plugin extensions and plugin creator tool to ChatGPT
Technology
OpenAI just made ChatGPT way more useful by adding plugin extensions. Now, developers can build app-like tools that show up right in the chat's sidebar, making it easier to connect with apps like Slack and Google Drive.
There is also a new Plugin Creator tool, so building and sharing these plugins is much simpler.
ChatGPT plugins enable app access
These new plugins let you view files and interact with apps directly inside ChatGPT, and you get to control what each plugin can access for better security.
The improved plugin directory helps you quickly find what fits your needs, while ChatGPT Sites now lets you share and use plugins with your own data and permissions.
Developers also get tools for making automations easier to add and manage.