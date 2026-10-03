OpenAI adds plugins to Codex for project planning and coordination
Technology
OpenAI has rolled out plugins for its Codex tool, making it way more than just a coding assistant.
Now, besides writing code, Codex can help developers plan and coordinate projects, basically turning it into a handy all-in-one platform for tackling real-world tasks.
OpenAI teases Codex plugin directory
OpenAI also teased that an official Plugin Directory is coming soon, with more than 20 plugins currently available in the Codex app, CLI, and VS Code extension, including ones for Figma, Notion, and Gmail, so developers can easily find and install what they need.
The goal is to make Codex even more useful by helping everyone discover and reuse helpful tools in one place.