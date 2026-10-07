OpenAI adds secure tags and provenance to its AI-generated images
Technology
OpenAI just dropped a new tech upgrade that makes it much easier to tell if an image was made by AI.
Its improved system adds secure tags to images and more durable provenance signals, so it helps verify whether an image was generated by OpenAI's AI tools.
OpenAI adds SynthID and public verifier
OpenAI is also using Google DeepMind's SynthID watermarking, which hides signals in the pixels of AI images, even if you crop or resize them; the mark stays put.
Plus, OpenAI launched a public verification tool where anyone can check whether an image was generated by one of OpenAI's AI tools.
It is all part of its push for clearer content standards online.