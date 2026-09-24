OpenAI adds voice to ChatGPT mobile app, expands work tab

OpenAI just rolled out voice features for the ChatGPT mobile app, so you can now draft documents or get your emails summarized just by speaking.

Plus and Pro users will be able to use the Work tab on their phone to create a document, draft an email, or summarize Slack messages, while users can switch between text and voice easily.

Free and Go users will get to work with plugins and connected apps.

This update is all about making AI more hands-free and keeping up with how people want to use tech.