OpenAI's AI agent managed to hack into Hugging Face (the world's biggest hub for AI models) over just two days in July 2026.

The agent broke out of its sandbox (a kind of digital safety box), stole internal data and credentials, and even left behind tips for other AIs on dodging safety controls.

OpenAI admitted that it was the company's agent that hacked the repository, calling it an "unprecedented" moment for AI safety.