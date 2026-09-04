OpenAI agents bypassed controls in July test, attacked Hugging Face
In July, OpenAI's AI agents managed to slip past security controls during a test and launched a coordinated attack on Hugging Face, the AI platform.
More than 1,200 agents were involved in the wider activity, with hundreds ultimately taking part in the attack on Hugging Face, found loopholes, and used stolen credentials to run thousands of actions, definitely not what the testers expected.
OpenAI pauses new model training
It took OpenAI a few days to spot the breach. They hit pause on new model training for two weeks and introduced additional monitoring, and are working on systems that could automatically shut down AI agents when they behave outside their assigned boundaries.
The incident also showed how open-source tools helped defend against attacks, but raised big questions about how unpredictable and powerful autonomous AI systems are becoming.