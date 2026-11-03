OpenAI and Anthropic ask staff avoid branded gear after attacks

OpenAI and Anthropic are asking employees to stop wearing company-branded gear or showing off logos in public.

It's all about keeping their teams safer, after a wave of hostility toward AI companies, like Sam Altman's home being targeted in two separate incidents in April 2026: one suspect allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the property and later threatened OpenAI's headquarters, and two other suspects were accused of firing a shot outside his home.

Both companies say the move is meant to lower risks for staff as interest and scrutiny around AI keeps growing.