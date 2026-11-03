OpenAI and Anthropic ask staff avoid branded gear after attacks
OpenAI and Anthropic are asking employees to stop wearing company-branded gear or showing off logos in public.
It's all about keeping their teams safer, after a wave of hostility toward AI companies, like Sam Altman's home being targeted in two separate incidents in April 2026: one suspect allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the property and later threatened OpenAI's headquarters, and two other suspects were accused of firing a shot outside his home.
Both companies say the move is meant to lower risks for staff as interest and scrutiny around AI keeps growing.
OpenAI trains staff avoid work talk
OpenAI is also training employees to avoid talking about work in public, since there have been incidents where strangers tried to fish for sensitive information: classic espionage vibes.
As managing partner of Silicon Valley Future Capital and an investor in both companies, Miao Hong puts it, the spotlight on AI workers is only getting brighter, so these extra precautions are becoming the new normal.