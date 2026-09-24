OpenAI and Anthropic launch cheaper AI models to rival Alibaba
Technology
OpenAI and Anthropic just dropped new artificial intelligence models that are easier on your wallet.
OpenAI's GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna, plus Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5, are all about making powerful artificial intelligence more affordable, taking on rivals like Alibaba with lower prices.
Pricing details for OpenAI and Anthropic
GPT-6 Sol is built for heavy-duty tasks at $2 per million input tokens, while GPT-6 Luna is a budget pick at just $0.10 per million input tokens. Output tokens cost $10 for Sol and only $0.50 for Luna.
Over at Anthropic, Claude Opus 5.5 comes in 40% cheaper than before, now at $4 per million input tokens and $20 for output tokens, so you can do more without breaking the bank.