OpenAI and Anthropic meet faith leaders to shape AI ethics Technology May 11, 2026

Big Tech is asking religious leaders for guidance on how to keep artificial intelligence (AI) ethical.

Last week, OpenAI and Anthropic met with representatives from major faith groups (including the Sikh Coalition and Hindu Temple Society of North America) in New York at the first "Faith-AI Covenant" roundtable.

The goal: set some moral ground rules for AI, with help from the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities.