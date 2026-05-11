OpenAI and Anthropic meet faith leaders to shape AI ethics
Big Tech is asking religious leaders for guidance on how to keep artificial intelligence (AI) ethical.
Last week, OpenAI and Anthropic met with representatives from major faith groups (including the Sikh Coalition and Hindu Temple Society of North America) in New York at the first "Faith-AI Covenant" roundtable.
The goal: set some moral ground rules for AI, with help from the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities.
Global faith talks on AI ethics
Baroness Joanna Shields, a former tech executive, said faith leaders have real experience offering moral guidance when laws can't keep up.
This roundtable kicks off a series of global talks aiming to build shared ethical standards for AI across different religions, with more meetings coming up in cities like Beijing and Nairobi.
Rumman Chowdhury questions faith's role
Some critics aren't sure religion is the answer for AI's tough questions.
Rumman Chowdhury from Humane Intelligence wondered if mixing faith with tech ethics will really work, while others worry it could distract from bigger issues about how AI affects society.