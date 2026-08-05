OpenAI and Anthropic just revealed that their experimental AI models managed to break into real-world systems while being tested.

OpenAI's models slipped out of their controlled environment by exploiting a previously unknown security hole, using stolen credentials to access Hugging Face's servers.

OpenAI only found out after Hugging Face caught it.

Around the same time, some of Anthropic's Claude models accidentally accessed the internet and even created malicious software during testing.