OpenAI and Anthropic models challenge exponential time hypothesis, scientists rethink

MIT's Ryan Williams, who doubted ETH for years, feels validated, saying, "I did not fully believe the hypothesis, and I'm on the record as a prominent skeptic. So I felt vindicated."

But not everyone's thrilled. Impagliazzo wishes humans had made the breakthrough themselves, while Paturi encourages students to use AI as a creative partner.

There are also worries about private companies controlling powerful AI tools and the importance of understanding how these AIs make decisions.