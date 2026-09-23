OpenAI and Anthropic urge Australia to update copyright laws
Technology
OpenAI and Anthropic are urging Australia to update its copyright laws so artificial intelligence can train on creative content without breaking the rules.
They say this change could protect artists, boost investment, and help Australia keep up as new AI regulations roll out next year.
Firms pitch flexible approach, report November
Both companies pitched their ideas at a recent parliamentary inquiry, suggesting a more flexible approach that lets AI learn from existing content while still respecting creators' rights.
The committee will deliver its report in November, aiming to strike a fair balance between supporting innovation and looking out for artists.