OpenAI and Cisco announced Shirudo to protect Linux during patching
OpenAI and Cisco just announced Shirudo, a new open-source project made to protect Linux systems while they're being patched.
Basically, it acts as a digital bodyguard, blocking fresh security threats before official fixes roll out.
It uses eBPF tech to add these defenses quietly, so your apps keep running smoothly.
Shirudo open on GitHub under BSD
Shirudo's code is fully open on GitHub under a BSD license, so anyone can help improve it.
AI agents are finding new flaws at an alarming rate. This tool gives system operators a way to fight back and keep things safe.
OpenAI and Cisco described Shirudo as a first step toward self-defending infrastructure that can adapt to emerging threats while keeping services operational.