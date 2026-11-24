OpenAI and Cisco's new tool protects Linux systems from hacking
What's the story
OpenAI and Cisco have launched an open-source project called Shirudo. The tool is designed to protect Linux systems from newly discovered security vulnerabilities until they can be patched. The name "Shirudo" means "shield" in Japanese, and it employs targeted controls to prevent exploits without disrupting or restarting the Linux operating system. This could be a major breakthrough for servers and enterprise databases that heavily rely on Linux.
AI vulnerability
AI agents uncovering vulnerabilities faster than they can be fixed
The launch of Shirudo comes at a time when AI agents are finding new vulnerabilities at an unprecedented rate.
If exploited by hackers, these vulnerabilities could pose a major risk to systems until they're patched.
Companies are rushing to fix these issues, resulting in outages like the one that affected JPMorgan Chase last week.
Self-defense
Shirudo is a 1st step toward self-defending infrastructure
OpenAI and Cisco see Shirudo as a first step toward creating self-defending infrastructure that can adapt to new threats while keeping services running.
The tool leverages extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF), a Linux technology that allows small programs to run at certain points in the operating system.
This way, it can monitor the Linux kernel and keep track of vulnerabilities using a guardian agent with eBPF instruments.
Protection mechanism
Shirudo applies targeted protections known as shields
When a new vulnerability is discovered, an attacker could exploit it in minutes.
However, security updates take time as teams first have to test these patches before deploying them.
This leaves systems vulnerable until updates are rolled out. Shirudo addresses this issue by applying targeted protections known as shields once a vulnerability is detected.
Security teams can monitor the impact of a proposed shield on applications before approving it for deployment.
Test results
In tests, Shirudo successfully blocked attempted exploits
In controlled tests, a shield generated using Codex blocked an attempted Java4Shell exploit against a running Elasticsearch service.
Cisco also tested Shirudo against another PHP vulnerability, demonstrating its ability to generate code that detects and blocks exploitation attempts.
The project comes as AI tools are identifying software vulnerabilities at an increasing rate, putting pressure on developers and infrastructure operators to issue updates quickly.