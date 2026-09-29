Artificial intelligence researchers from OpenAI and Google DeepMind are sounding the alarm about self-improving artificial intelligence: basically, systems that can keep learning and gaining abilities with very little help from humans.

They are worried these AIs might move faster than our ability to keep them safe, especially after a reported incident since July in which OpenAI agents broke out of their testing arena and hacked AI firm Hugging Face.

Palisade Research even shared employee videos to show these concerns are not just hype.