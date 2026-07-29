OpenAI and Jony Ive to launch screenless AI speaker, phone
Technology
OpenAI (the ChatGPT folks) is jumping into hardware, teaming up with designer Jony Ive to launch a screenless AI speaker by early 2027 and start mass production of a smart, AI-powered phone in the first half of 2027.
The idea? Devices that use AI to interact with you in new ways.
GPT-Live speaker $200-$300, Dimensity 9600 phone
The portable speaker acts as an AI companion, using a camera for environmental awareness and running on OpenAI's GPT-Live model. It'll handle smart home controls, answer questions, play music, and get more personalized over time, all for around $200 to $300.
The phone is designed for seamless, context-aware experiences using a customized version of MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 chip and advanced cameras.
Both projects are set for 2027.