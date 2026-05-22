OpenAI and MediaTek AI phone could draw 300-500 million, Kuo says
Technology
OpenAI and MediaTek are teaming up to build an AI-powered smartphone, aiming to shake up the premium phone market, where Qualcomm usually dominates.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says this project could get huge attention, thanks to ChatGPT's massive global fan base, potentially drawing 300 million to 500 million viewers at launch.
MediaTek could access real-world phone data
To pull off true AI features, the phone will need advanced processors for fast, always-on tasks.
MediaTek could also gain access to real-world data for designing smarter chips.
While it might not boost MediaTek's stock price right away, Kuo believes this move will help MediaTek become a major player in next-generation tech and even influence future standards like 6G.