OpenAI announces Dots agent, delays model after researchers' concerns
OpenAI just introduced Dots, its newest AI agent designed to handle tasks for you; think of it like a helpful sidekick inspired by movies from growing up.
OpenAI said on Monday it was delaying the release of another model after concerns were raised internally by its researchers.
CEO Sam Altman announced Dots at the annual developer conference.
Sam Altman calls Dots AI helper
Altman said he wants Dots to "like an AI helper that always has your back, inspired by the cool versions of what we all watched in movies growing up" for users without needing constant instructions.
Alongside Dots, OpenAI also revealed GPT-6.1 Sol and a new Ultrafast premium tier.
These updates came as company leaders met with US President Donald Trump and others in Washington, D.C. to talk about how (and if) advanced AI should be regulated, a debate that's definitely heating up in the tech world.