OpenAI announces fellowship for external researchers focused on AI safety
Technology
OpenAI announced a new fellowship for external researchers, engineers, and practitioners interested in AI safety and alignment.
Running from September 2026 to February 2027, the program invites researchers and engineers from a wide range of backgrounds to explore big questions around how AI impacts society, now and in the future.
OpenAI offers Berkeley workspace stipend mentorship
Fellows will dive into topics like ethics, privacy, robustness, and ways to keep AI systems trustworthy.
The program offers workspace in Berkeley (with remote options), a monthly stipend, computer support, and mentorship.
OpenAI is looking for people with sharp research skills, not just fancy degrees, to join a collaborative community focused on real-world impact.