OpenAI announces GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark 15x faster coding preview for Pro users

OpenAI just announced a research preview of GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark, its quickest coding AI so far: think 15-times-faster code generation and real-time results.

Right now, it's only for Pro users at $200 a month, and it runs on Cerebras's high-performance Wafer Scale Engine 3 technology.

The catch? You might hit slowdowns if lots of people are using it at once.