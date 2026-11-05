OpenAI announces national community compact covering electricity and grid upgrades
OpenAI just announced its National Community Compact, a set of promises for how it will build future AI data centers across the country.
It is committing to pay for all electricity and grid upgrades, to be upfront about environmental impacts, and to avoid secret deals with public officials: basically, OpenAI wants to keep things open and community-friendly.
OpenAI blueprint pushes fair developer payments
Alongside this, OpenAI's Compute Campus Policy Blueprint pushes governments to make sure developers pay their fair share for infrastructure and are honest about tax breaks.
OpenAI also plans to use water-saving cooling systems, share information on its energy use, and create local jobs by working with unions and offering job training.
It is all part of its effort to grow responsibly after recent pushback on data center expansions.