OpenAI, Anthropic and Google launch new AI tools for healthcare

OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google just dropped new AI tools that aim to make talking to your doctor (and understanding your health) way easier.

ChatGPT Health can give you personalized advice by looking at your health records, while Claude for Healthcare can summarize users' medical history, explain test results in plain language, detect patterns across fitness and health metrics, and prepare questions for appointments.

Google's MedGemma 1.5 is a foundation model that developers can use to build apps that analyze medical text and imagery.

Still, developers acknowledge there are real concerns about data privacy and hallucination as these tools get used more in medicine.