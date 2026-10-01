OpenAI, Anthropic and Google launch new AI tools for healthcare
OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google just dropped new AI tools that aim to make talking to your doctor (and understanding your health) way easier.
ChatGPT Health can give you personalized advice by looking at your health records, while Claude for Healthcare can summarize users' medical history, explain test results in plain language, detect patterns across fitness and health metrics, and prepare questions for appointments.
Google's MedGemma 1.5 is a foundation model that developers can use to build apps that analyze medical text and imagery.
Still, developers acknowledge there are real concerns about data privacy and hallucination as these tools get used more in medicine.
OpenAI, Anthropic promise health data privacy
ChatGPT Health connects with apps like Apple Health to offer insights tailored to you.
Claude for Healthcare can sum up your medical history or help you prepare for appointments so you're not lost in the details.
Both companies say users' health data will not be used to train new models, which is a relief if you care about privacy.
Meanwhile, MedGemma 1.5 is geared toward developers building new medical apps, but handling sensitive information means security is still a big deal.