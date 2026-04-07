OpenAI asks California and Delaware to probe Musk and Zuckerberg
OpenAI is asking California and Delaware officials to look into what it calls "coordinated attacks" by Elon Musk and Meta.
This comes after a New Yorker article criticized OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, which OpenAI says Musk and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg are using to try to hurt the company's reputation.
Chris Lehane from OpenAI called their actions "highly questionable" and warned they could slow down progress toward advanced AI.
OpenAI alleges Musk tracked Sam Altman
OpenAI claims Musk and Zuckerberg have been working together to dig up dirt on Altman, including tracking his movements.
All this is happening while Musk is already suing OpenAI for $134 billion, with jury selection set to begin on April 27, 2026.
OpenAI says the conduct is improper and anti-competitive and should be investigated.