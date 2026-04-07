OpenAI asks California and Delaware to probe Musk and Zuckerberg Technology Apr 07, 2026

OpenAI is asking California and Delaware officials to look into what it calls "coordinated attacks" by Elon Musk and Meta.

This comes after a New Yorker article criticized OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, which OpenAI says Musk and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg are using to try to hurt the company's reputation.

Chris Lehane from OpenAI called their actions "highly questionable" and warned they could slow down progress toward advanced AI.