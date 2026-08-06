OpenAI asks judge to dismiss Apple's confidential information lawsuit
Technology
OpenAI wants a judge to dismiss Apple's lawsuit that accuses it of stealing confidential information.
Apple claims OpenAI used secrets from former Apple employees and inside knowledge to help launch its own hardware, but OpenAI says it never needed (or planned) to use any of Apple's private data.
OpenAI: former Apple hires, no secrets
OpenAI admits hiring some former Apple staff, but says they joined for the "innovative and exciting work," not to bring over secrets.
The bigger issue here: tech giants like Apple are worried about protecting their ideas as more employees jump between rival companies.
This case is just one example of how competitive and cautious the tech world has become.