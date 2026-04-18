OpenAI B2B CTO Srinivas Narayanan to step down next week
Technology
Srinivas Narayanan, who led OpenAI's B2B applications as CTO and helped build ChatGPT, is stepping down next week.
His exit comes just as OpenAI is ramping up its enterprise AI efforts and follows a wave of other leadership changes at the company.
Srinivas Narayanan productized AI, ex-Meta
Narayanan has been a big part of bringing AI research to real-world products at OpenAI.
Before this, he spent over a decade at Meta working on Facebook Photos, and he's an alumnus of IIT Madras and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
For now, he plans to spend time with his parents in India before figuring out his next move.