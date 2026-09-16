OpenAI backs bipartisan US bills to block AI biological weaponization
Technology
OpenAI (the folks behind ChatGPT) just threw its support behind a set of bipartisan US bills aiming to stop AI from making it easier to create biological weapons.
These include the Web of Biological Data Act, the AI-Ready Bio-Data Standards Act, and the Scale Biology Act, all focused on keeping cutting-edge tech from being misused in dangerous ways.
OpenAI backs independent FRONTIER Act evaluators
OpenAI says these bills fit right in with its goal of developing AI responsibly.
They're also backing a key provision of the FRONTIER Act that would put independent evaluators at leading AI companies to check how safe these models really are.
It's part of a bigger push across the industry for stronger rules and real oversight as AI keeps evolving fast.