OpenAI backs SB 3444, Anthropic opposes liability shield in Illinois
OpenAI and Anthropic are clashing in Illinois over a new bill that could change how artificial intelligence (AI) companies handle legal trouble.
Senate Bill 3444, backed by OpenAI, would protect AI firms from being sued for big damages caused by their models, something OpenAI wants as it deals with lawsuits around ChatGPT.
Anthropic isn't having it, saying companies need to be held responsible for what their AI does.
Anthropic backs SB 3261 safety requirements
Instead of blanket protection, Anthropic is supporting a different bill—Senate Bill 3261—that would require AI companies to have real safety plans and child protection measures that can actually be checked.
As Cesar Fernandez from Anthropic put it, "We are opposed to this bill. Good transparency legislation needs to ensure public safety and accountability for the companies developing this powerful technology, not provide a get-out-of-jail-free card against all liability."
This isn't the first time these two have butted heads. They've also disagreed on similar laws in California, showing just how tricky it is to balance innovation with keeping things safe in the fast-moving world of AI.