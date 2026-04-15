OpenAI backs SB 3444, Anthropic opposes liability shield in Illinois

Anthropic backs SB 3261 safety requirements

Instead of blanket protection, Anthropic is supporting a different bill—Senate Bill 3261—that would require AI companies to have real safety plans and child protection measures that can actually be checked.

As Cesar Fernandez from Anthropic put it, "We are opposed to this bill. Good transparency legislation needs to ensure public safety and accountability for the companies developing this powerful technology, not provide a get-out-of-jail-free card against all liability."

This isn't the first time these two have butted heads. They've also disagreed on similar laws in California, showing just how tricky it is to balance innovation with keeping things safe in the fast-moving world of AI.