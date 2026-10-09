OpenAI bans Russian and Iranian accounts for spreading AI-generated misinformation
OpenAI recently banned Russian and Iranian accounts that were using its artificial intelligence tools to push fake stories online.
These groups managed to get their narratives into real media outlets, and even prompted a response from a far-right Polish member of the European Parliament.
Russian, Iranian AI campaigns targeted Americas
Russian accounts mainly targeted Latin America, trying to weaken support for Ukraine by pretending to be educational authorities and running a fake think tank.
Meanwhile, Iranian operatives focused on stirring up tensions with the US by creating fake authors and publishing almost 100 articles in small media outlets around the world.
The use of artificial intelligence made these campaigns look more believable, raising fresh concerns about how tech can be misused to spread misinformation.