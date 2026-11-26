Why heavy ChatGPT users may hit usage limits sooner
What's the story
OpenAI has begun rolling out a unified Chat and Work experience in ChatGPT for select users across the world. The move comes despite some subscribers voicing concerns that the merger could limit their usage. The company's product lead, Thibault "Tibo" Sottiaux, announced the rollout in a post on social media platform X.
Update details
Merging chat and work features
The latest update merges ChatGPT's conversational and work-focused features into a single interface. It also introduces a shared cap on data usage across both services.
This change has some users worried that they could hit their limits faster if they rely heavily on advanced AI models.
However, OpenAI has clarified that most users shouldn't see more frequent resets with this new system.
Protection
Instant model to offer unlimited access
Despite the changes, OpenAI's Instant model will continue to offer unlimited access. Conversations using this model won't count toward the shared usage cap.
Even after reaching their combined limits, users can keep using Instant.
An OpenAI spokesperson said they are working on making systems more efficient so subscribers can get more out of their plans.
Subscriber feedback
Debate among users about the changes
The changes have sparked debate among users, with some worried about having less access to advanced reasoning models due to the merger of Chat and Work allowances.
There are also discussions about the lack of added value with the same subscription fees and losing flexibility with combined usage limits.
OpenAI plans to roll out the unified system more widely in December, according to its support page.