OpenAI blocks hundreds of ChatGPT accounts shaping US public opinion

Fake profiles spread false ChatGPT rumors

One campaign, called "Data Center Bandwagon," tried to convince people that AI data centers were making their electricity bills go up.

Another, "Tech and Tariffs," criticized US tech policies and told ChatGPT not to mention China's Xi Jinping but focus on Donald trump instead.

OpenAI also found fake social media profiles tied to these operations, some even spreading false rumors about ChatGPT user data leaks.

Even though these efforts didn't have much impact, OpenAI says staying alert is key to stopping similar tricks in the future.